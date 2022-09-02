Pi Kappa Alpha plans to operate independently if they unsuccessfully appeal to the university's suspension, the fraternity said in a statement.

On Wednesday, Penn State suspended Pi Kappa Alpha through fall 2025 due to violations of university policy over an extended period of time, according to a release.

"While we strongly disagree with the position of the University, we remain willing to engage with Penn State, and we are fully aligned with the University’s overarching interest in maintaining a safe environment for all students," the chapter said in a statement.

The university cited two years of repeated violations, including prohibited alcohol use and failure to comply.

The fraternity said its members are "proud" to be a part of Pi Kappa Alpha, and Penn State.

The chapter said it "stands by" its contributions to the Penn State community, including its 3.2 average GPA, campus leadership and THON efforts.

Pi Kappa Alpha plans on operating independently according to its "strict code of standards" set by the International Fraternity, the chapter said.

The chapter said the International Fraternity issued a statement “[supporting] the chapter’s intention to continue its operations, even as it pursues a dialogue with the University that is hoped to yield constructive and meaningful results.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE