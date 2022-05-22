Family members of Penn State student Justine Gross started an online petition to have her case reopened by the District Attorney in Centre County, Pa., according to the petition.

Gross died as a result of a fall inside an 11th floor solid waste disposal chute at 456 E. Beaver Avenue on Nov. 10, 2021. Gross was reported missing on Nov. 11.

Gross’s body was found on Nov. 12 at the Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority transfer station in College Township, and according to the petition, her family had to identify her body only through photos.

Gross’s family does not believe Justine voluntarily went into the trash shoot. According to the petition, her family believes there are “still a lot of gaps that remain in the account of her last night alive.”

Gross’s family hopes to “get justice” as a result of individuals signing the petition.

According to Centre County Coroners Office’s toxicology report, Gross was found to have marijuana, and an elevated level of ethanol in her system upon her death.

She was also with a male college student that night, according to the petition, and the male has not received any charges nor “thoroughly questioned about the blunt he admitted to giving to her the night of her death.”

