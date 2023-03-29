Pennsylvania State Police are responding to multiple high schools throughout Pennsylvania after alleged threats of active shooters.

According to PSP Trooper Chistopher Fox, these calls are likely "computer-generated swatting calls."

Fox said PSP has responded to Altoona Area High School and Bellefonte Area High School at this time.

Bellefonte Area High School students evacuated to the football field and were released to go home, according to the Bellefonte Area School District Superintendent's Office.

Altoona Area High School has returned to normal operations as of 12:45 p.m., according to AAHS Community Relations Director Paula Foreman

According to the FBI, swatting is when someone makes a prank call to an emergency line to draw a serious response from law enforcement.

Fox said police are checking the buildings for threats and there will be a police presence for the moment and throughout the day.

Penn State University Police and Public Safety announced that it's aiding local law enforcement with the safety of students after middle and high schools across the state received "false calls" threatening violence.

According to a UPPS Facebook post, the threats are believed to be "false," but "the safety and security of the students remains the priority."

At this time, there is "no known threat" to any of Penn State's campuses, according to UPPS.

This is a developing story. The Daily Collegian will update it as more information becomes available.

