Penn State University Police and Public Safety released a statement regarding the cancellation of the Uncensored America event scheduled for Monday night.

Penn State police made one misdemeanor arrest on Monday for disorderly conduct and defiant trespass, according to the statement. Charges have not been filed.

Uncensored America's "Stand Back & Stand By" event attempted to host Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes and comedian Alex Stein, which was scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. in the Thomas Building.

The Student Committee for Defense and Solidarity set up a protest at 6 p.m.The Uncensored America event was canceled at 7 p.m. as a result of "escalating violence."

The Southern Poverty Law Center identifies the Proud Boys, which is exclusively male, as an “extremist” hate group known for its white nationalist and alt-right ties, as well as misogynistic rhetoric.

The Proud Boys also "instigated critical breaches" of the Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack last year, according to The New York Times, and now the group is "at the center of criminal and congressional investigations” surrounding the attack. It has been recognized as a terrorist group in Canada and New Zealand.

According to the statement, Penn State police collaborated with external law enforcement when developing a "security plan" for the event. Law enforcement said it was not aware of any possible threats prior to the event.

“Despite the university’s goal of upholding free speech, given the agitated demonstrators, at least one known physical altercation, a crowd surge toward the building, and chemical spray of the crowd and officers, taken altogether," Charlie Noffsinger, associate vice president for University Police and Public Safety, said. "It was a safety risk to continue to move forward and we did recommend the event be canceled."

University Police said it's "aware that pepper spray was used in the crowd of protestors;" however, police cannot confirm it was "deployed by law enforcement," the release said.

