Penn State suspended Pi Kappa Alpha through fall 2025 on Wednesday due to violations of university policy over an extended period of time, Penn State announced in a release.

Penn State said the suspension follows over two years of repeated violations, including prohibited alcohol use and failure to comply.

Student Affairs staff and International Fraternity staff offered support to assist but the chapter "chose not to comply" with university expectations, Penn State said.

“I am confident that our staffs in Fraternity and Sorority Life and Student Accountability and Conflict Response have done all they can to address these issues constructively," Damon Sims, vice president for Student Affairs, said. "Our commitment to student safety and the sustainability and success of our fraternity and sorority community requires that we respond effectively to groups that refuse to follow our reasonable expectations and processes, and that is all we are doing in this instance.”

Penn State said the chapter intends to run independently without university oversight.

