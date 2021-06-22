Penn State filed a lawsuit against Vintage Brand for alleged trademark infringement Monday.

Penn State claims the company is selling items that are "virtually identical" to its Nittany Lion logos and Penn State Seal trademarks, which the university described as "a deliberate attempt to take advantage of and capitalize" on Penn State branding, according to the university's complaint filed through the Pennsylvania Middle District Court.

Other schools, such as Purdue University and universities on the West Coast, have filed similar lawsuits against Vintage Brand for violation of the Lanham Act, which protects against trademark infringement.

Penn State is requesting that Vintage Brand pays statutory damages of up to $2 million per infringement mark among other charges.

MORE COURTS COVERAGE

Penn State football quarterback charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession Penn State freshman quarterback Christian Veilleux was charged with small amount personal us…