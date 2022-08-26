Penn State student Michael Amato sued College Avenue Properties, L.P. and McKinney Properties Inc. for negligence after falling out a window in his residence's hallway in the Meridian III apartment building at 747 E. Beaver Ave. on Aug. 22, 2021, according to court documents.

The lawsuit was filed Aug. 16 in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas.

At the time of the incident, Amato was with other Penn State students and was challenged to a race down the hallway of the building, according to court documents.

The finishing point was at the window, in which Amato fell approximately 31 feet through "weak window glass" onto the cement sidewalk outside the building's entrance, court documents said.

Amato sustained “serious, disabling and permanent personal injuries,” according to court documents.

According to court documents, Amato is demanding an amount in excess of $50,000 from College Avenue Properties, L.P and McKinney Properties Inc.

