A physical altercation occurred at 12:40 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of East Fairmount Avenue and South Garner Street after a Penn State student was denied a nicotine vape upon request, according to court documents.

Kareem Moawiah is facing simple assault, criminal mischief and summary harassment charges, court documents said.

Moawiah and an unknown male approached Elyssa Ledven, who was with other individuals, when Moawiah asked Ledven to "hit her nicotine vape."

Ledven refused Moawiah’s request, and Moawiah responded with expletives, according to court documents.

Sadie Carelli, a female who accompanied Ledven, was upset with Moawiah’s language towards Ledven, and argued with Moawiah and the unknown male, court documents said.

Marc Baronci, also with Ledven's group, allegedly approached the side of Carelli and Ledven, and court documents said Baronci “threw a punch” toward Moawiah.

The fight escalated and moved toward the middle of the intersection, at which point Baronci and Moawiah fell to the ground, according to court documents.

When Baronci escaped, he ran north on South Garner Street while Moawiah and the unknown male chased him.

The fight continued until two females allegedly tried to pull Moawiah and the unknown male off Baronci, court documents said. Baronci was able to escape, but the two females were allegedly thrown to the ground.

After the fight was suppressed, the two groups allegedly split up, according to court documents.

Baronci reportedly was wearing a $1,500 white gold chain necklace and a cross that was torn off his neck in the fight — and he reported them lost following the fight, court documents said.

Medical records indicated that Baronci's injuries were not life-threatening, but they "resulted in substantial pain and hospitalization."

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Sept. 28.

