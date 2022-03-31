A Penn State student was arrested Wednesday after allegedly driving through a parking gate at The Standard at State College on March 22, according to court documents.

Payne McCartney was charged with one felony count of criminal mischief/damaging property and one summary count of reckless driving, court documents said.

According to a criminal complaint, a building manager provided surveillance footage of the incident, which showed a silver four-door vehicle allegedly being operated by McCartney. The video showed the vehicle pull into the roll down exit gate of the parking garage.

McCartney allegedly could be seen attempting to use the exit ticket machine for multiple minutes, while allegedly using a cell phone to make a call.

According to the criminal complaint, he then put the car into reverse and struck the wall of the garage, causing the front right bumper of the vehicle to fall off, and the vehicle was owned by his mother.

The vehicle then allegedly drove forward through the closed gate and out of the Standard, the criminal complaint said.

Police tracked McCartney to the Giant on South Atherton Street and made contact, the criminal complaint said. When interviewed by police, McCartney reported he was delivering groceries for grocery delivery service Instacart and parked in The Standard to complete a delivery.

He then allegedly told police he did not have $1 to pay for the exit toll for the parking garage and "became angry, then decided to drive through the parking gate," the criminal complaint said.

McCartney also allegedly stated he "always wanted to drive through" a gate like the one in The Standard and "figured this was his 'one chance,'" the complaint said.

The Standard building manager provided police with an estimate for the total repair cost for the gate, which is about $11,801, the complaint said.

McCartney is scheduled for a preliminary hearing April 13, and the charges were filed in the office of Magisterial District Judge Donald Hahn.

