A Penn State student Kevin Plamenco was charged Tuesday after he allegedly groped another Penn State student while unconscious on Oct. 13, 2021, according to court documents.

Plamenco was charged with one misdemeanor count each of indecent assault on an unconscious person and indecent assault without the consent of others. He was also charged with one summary count of harassment subject to other physical contact, court documents said.

Plamenco allegedly groped the individual's breast and put his hand down their pants while they were passed out on a bathroom floor, according to the criminal complaint.

According to the criminal complaint, Plamenco and others went out drinking the night of Oct. 12, 2021 at Café 210 West and Bill Pickle's Tap Room. When the group left the bar, they took an Uber back to someone's residence.

On the ride home, the individual had to get out of the Uber to throw up, the criminal complaint said. When they got home early Oct. 13, 2021, the individual went upstairs to throw up more. Plamenco allegedly followed and said he'd take care of them.

When the individual woke up, they would move and Plamenco would remove his hand from down her pants. Whenever they stopped moving, he'd allegedly put his hand back down their pants, the criminal complaint said.

After they realized what had been happening, they told Plamenco to leave the bathroom and he allegedly pretended to be asleep when he was not, the criminal complaint said. He eventually left the bathroom and spent the night in another room.

He left the next morning, and later in the day, the individual sent a message confronting Plamenco about the incident. According to the complaint, he apologized.

When interviewed by police, Plamenco allegedly said he didn't "remember physically doing it" but he had "glimpses in his mind of what [they] described," the criminal complaint said. He also allegedly said he believed the individual and said they wouldn't "lie about something this severe."

According to university spokesperson Wyatt DuBois, Plamenco is currently enrolled, and "the appropriate university processes are employed to investigate and determine appropriate outcomes."

The charges were filed in the office of Magisterial District Judge Casey McClain, and he is scheduled for a preliminary hearing May 25.

