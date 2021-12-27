Penn State student charged in alleged downtown apartment robbery receives increased bail

Nishith Kapoor, a Penn State student arrested for burglary after allegedly stole more than $5,000 from multiple apartments at The Standard at State College, had his bail increased to 10% of $50,000 Dec. 20, according to court documents.

The original bail amount was set at $25,000, and Kapoor posted his bail on Dec. 20, court documents said.

Kapoor was arrested Dec. 12 after he allegedly entered multiple apartments at The Standard at State College and stole property — some of which the residents were sleeping inside, according to court documents.

Kapoor was charged with three counts of burglary, four felony counts of criminal trespassing, three felony counts of theft by unlawful taking and four counts of receiving stolen property.

The charges were filed in Magisterial District Judge Thomas Jordan's office, and attorney Steven Trialonas will represent Kapoor, according to court documents.

Kapoor is scheduled for arraignment on Jan. 19.

RELATED

State College Police Department files charges in alleged October armed robbery The State College Police Department charged Brooks Shay of Bellefonte in the Oct. 31 Fulling…