Henry Hyduke, a Penn State student, was charged Tuesday after allegedly posting about a terroristic threat on YikYak on Wednesday, according to court documents.

Hyduke allegedly posted, "ROTC bombing downtown state college tonight. Stay safe" at 6:33 p.m. on Wednesday, a criminal complaint said.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations National Threat Operations Center was notified of the bomb threat and contacted the University Police and Public Safety to investigate, the complaint said.

"Police quickly identified the student who allegedly made the threat, made in-person contact and determined there was no legitimate threat to the community," Wyatt Dubois, a Penn State spokesperson, said.

According to court documents, Hyduke said he was "trying to make a comedic message" and "did not intend to cause a mass casualty event."

The complaint said Hyduke is charged with a first-degree misdemeanor of terroristic threats causing serious public inconvenience.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 28 under the office of Magisterial Judge Donald Hahn.

