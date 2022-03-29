Katelyn Fredericks, a Penn State student, was arrested on Oct. 8, 2021 for allegedly filming her roommate and a partner's sexual encounter without their consent and sent the videos to a Snapchat groupchat, according to court documents filed on Monday.

Fredericks was charged with one misdemeanor count each of invasion of privacy, selling obscene/sexual materials and harassment, court documents said.

The roommate told police on Oct. 9, 2021 Fredericks had allegedly filmed her and a male partner's sexual encounter without their permission, which caused the roommate to move out, according to a criminal complaint.

According to the complaint, on the day of the incident, the roommate had a partner over in their room with the door closed, and Fredericks was allegedly outside filming the audio of the encounter.

Then, she allegedly opened the door and filmed more videos.

Fredericks allegedly posted some of the videos to her Snapchat story and to a Snapchat group chat with at least 10 people — including the roommate, the complaint said.

According to the complaint, Fredericks allegedly took more than a dozen videos of the roommate and the partner. In some of the videos, she crawled on the floor behind a wall in the bedroom and then allegedly put her phone around the corner to prevent the two from seeing her and filmed.

In a video recorded about 40 minutes into the engagement, Fredericks allegedly stood in the hallway adjacent to the room and filmed a video of herself talking about how "horny" she was and then allegedly filmed more of the sexual encounter, the complaint said.

Fredericks is scheduled for a preliminary hearing April 27, and the charges were filed in the office of Magisterial District Judge Steven Lachman.

