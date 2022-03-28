A Penn State student was arrested Friday in connection to an alleged attempted sexual assault on Feb. 12, according to court documents.

Bradley Walmer was charged with a felony count of attempted sexual assault, one misdemeanor count indecent assault without the consent of others, one misdemeanor count of simple assault and one summary count of harassment, according to court documents.

Walmer allegedly attempted to sexually assault a student in a residence hall in the East Residence Halls complex while he was allegedly "heavily intoxicated," according to a criminal complaint.

Before the alleged incident, the survivor reported they were with friends in a common area when Walmer arrived. According to the criminal complaint, the survivor reported Walmer was allegedly "heavily intoxicated, slurring his words and leaning on a table to hold himself up."

The two were not friends, but had made casual conversation in the past, according to the criminal complaint.

The survivor reported Walmer allegedly grabbed them by the wrist and led them to his room, according to the criminal complaint.

According to the criminal complaint, Walmer then attempted to sexually assault them after being told "no." The survivor was left with bruises, scratches and marks on their body.

When the incident was reported in the early hours of Feb. 12, Walmer was not immediately interviewed by responding Penn State University Police officers about the alleged attempted sexual assault, according to the criminal complaint.

He was interviewed later that morning by a detective, in which he allegedly told police he was "'maybe with'" the survivor. He answered "not that I remember" or "maybe" when asked questions about the survivor, the complaint said.

After the survivor got away from Walmer and returned to their friends, one friend allegedly went to confront him, according to the criminal complaint. When asked "how far" Walmer went with the survivor, he allegedly responded "not far enough."

Walmer is being held on a 5% of $20,000 bail, and according to court documents was unable to post as of Monday.

The charges were filed in the office of Magisterial District Judge Steven Lachman, and Walmer is scheduled for a preliminary hearing April 6.

