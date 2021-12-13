Penn State student arrested for burglary at The Standard at State College

Nishith Kapoor, a Penn State student, was arrested Sunday after he allegedly stole more than $5,000 worth of items from multiple apartments at The Standard at State College, according to a criminal complaint from District Judge Thomas Jordan's office.

The staff at The Standard and State College Police Department received reports of stolen goods Sunday and SCPD were dispatched, according to the criminal complaint.

Kapoor was charged with three felonies including burglary, criminal trespass and theft, according to court documents.

Kapoor allegedly broke into an apartment 2:45 a.m. Saturday and was seen "checking various doors to apartments," according to the criminal complaint.

Kapoor allegedly attempted to break into the apartments early Sunday morning, and he allegedly had a stolen laptop when he made contact with one of the residents, the criminal complaint said.

The residents of one of the apartments Lewis Scaliti, Davis Suffredini, Jarrod Keating and guest Jane Pham were interviewed by State College Police Department Monday.

Scaliti reported missing items of Macbook Pro valued at $2,500, Apple Watch series 6 valued at $200, an iPhone 13 valued at $1,000 as well as various identification cards, debit and credit cards and a key fob to the apartment.

Suffredini then reported missing an iPhone 12 valued at $800, a wallet with debit and credit cards, another key fob and a mailbox key and a size 11 Sketchers sneakers valued at $80, the criminal complaint said.

Additionally, Keating reported missing a plug in a fan valued at $35, and Pham reported missing an iPhone 11 Pro valued at $800, which contained a credit card and identification attached to the phone, the criminal compliant said.

According to the criminal complaint, Scaliti and Pham stated they were in the apartment and asleep at the time, and the items stolen were located in the room they were sleeping in. Pham's phone was "believed" to be in the bed with her when stolen, the criminal complaint said.

Kapoor is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Dec. 22.

