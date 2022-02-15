Kevin Homsy, a Penn State student, was arrested Monday after he allegedly made terroristic threats and caused property damage in Stuart Hall in East Halls on Jan. 22, according to court documents.

Penn State University Police and Public Safety responded to a criminal mischief call at Stuart Hall at 2:48 a.m. Jan. 22 and were told Homsy allegedly "became disorderly and began aimlessly throwing chairs in the public lounge," a criminal complaint said.

One chair struck a wall near a television, which damaged a wall and cost $800 to repair. Another chair allegedly struck an individual on their thigh, the complaint said.

Another individual reported being followed to the bathroom by Homsy, and he allegedly banged on the door and threatened to kill them, the complaint said.

He left the public area multiple times and when he returned each time he would allegedly "throw chairs and begin yelling," the complaint said.

According to the complaint, one of the times Homsy allegedly returned to the lounge with an open pocket knife, and there three eye witnesses who observed the alleged incident.

Homsy allegedly had bloodshot, glassy eyes, slurred speech and smelled of alcohol. According to the complaint, he "admitted" to having five shots of alcohol.

Lisa Powers, Penn State spokesperson, said via email Homsy is enrolled at Penn State.

According to court documents, Homsy had 12 charges brought against him that include terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, terroristic threats that cause serious public inconvenience and recklessly endangering another person.

Homsy was charged with four counts of disorderly conduct that include engaging in fighting, unreasonable noise, obscene language/gestures and hazardous/physical offense, court documents said.

According to court documents, Homsy also faced a criminal mischief charge for damage of property. Lastly, he was charged with two counts of harassment, one count of public drunkenness and one count of purchase of alcohol by a minor.

Homsy is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Mar. 16. Charges were filed in the office of Magisterial Judge Casey McClain.

