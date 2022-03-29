Penn State student Judah-Tafari Sampieri allegedly stabbed another student during a physical altercation on Sunday at 12:57 a.m. and was arrested by Patton Township Police Department, according to court documents.

The alleged stabbing occurred outside of The Bryn Apartment complex after both Sampieri and the survivor agreed to a fight on the lawn "over a girl," court documents said.

According to the court documents, arresting Officer McCaslin reported there were "punches thrown," and the survivor and Sampieri fell to the ground.

One of the survivor's friends yelled that the survivor had been stabbed, but the survivor didn't realize due to his "adrenaline rush," court documents said.

According to the court documents, Sampieri said the survivor harassed his girlfriend by placing her in a headlock before Sampieri allegedly "embarrassed" the survivor, who then left the apartment.

When the survivor arrived back at the apartment, Sampieri reported he watched the survivor "walk up and stand outside," court documents said.

Another one of the survivor's friends said they saw Sampieri and the survivor "rolling on the ground" when the witness saw the survivor bleeding from his back, court documents said.

According to the criminal complaint, there was an "immense amount of blood coming from the wound while some of the blood had already dried" on the survivor's back.

Officers reported locating a silver serrated metal kitchen knife laying outside of the apartment building, according to the criminal complaint.

Sampieri was accused on five different counts, including aggravated assault, possession of an instrument of crime, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault and harassment.

Sampieri is confined at the Centre County Jail, and bail was denied, court documents said.

The preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on April 6 with the Honorable Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker.

