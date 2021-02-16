Tuesday morning, Penn State reported the first sexual assault Timely Warning of the spring 2021 semester.
The alleged assault occurred on Feb. 5 between midnight and 3 a.m. in South Halls, according to the Timely Warning.
A man removed an individual's clothes and forced them to "commit sexual acts" in a dorm room, according to the warning. The individual knew the man.
This is the ninth sexual assault that Penn State has reported during the 2020-21 academic year.
MORE NEWS COVERAGE
‘The million-dollar question’ | How is State College Borough Council preparing for students’ campus return?
As Penn State students return to campus for the spring semester, the State College Borough C…