Tuesday morning, Penn State reported the first sexual assault Timely Warning of the spring 2021 semester.

The alleged assault occurred on Feb. 5 between midnight and 3 a.m. in South Halls, according to the Timely Warning.

A man removed an individual's clothes and forced them to "commit sexual acts" in a dorm room, according to the warning. The individual knew the man.

This is the ninth sexual assault that Penn State has reported during the 2020-21 academic year.

