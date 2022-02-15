Penn State reported its seventh known sex offense of the spring semester on Tuesday, according to a University Park-issued Timely Warning.

The incident allegedly occurred at East Halls at approximately 12:00 a.m. on Feb. 6, and a student reported being sexually assaulted by a known person, according to the Timely Warning.

The Timely Warning said a third party reported the assault on Tuesday at 12:15 p.m. to Penn State University Police and Public Safety.

RELATED