Penn State reported its sixth known sex offense of the spring semester on Sunday, according to a University Park-issued Timely Warning.
The reported indecent assault allegedly occurred between 11 p.m. on Friday and 1 a.m. Saturday in an off-campus fraternity, according to the Timely Warning.
A third party reported the incident to University Police and Public Safety around 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, the Timely Warning said.
