Penn State University Police car on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in University Park, Pa.

 Nick Stonesifer

Penn State reported its sixth known sex offense of the spring semester on Sunday, according to a University Park-issued Timely Warning.

The reported indecent assault allegedly occurred between 11 p.m. on Friday and 1 a.m. Saturday in an off-campus fraternity, according to the Timely Warning.

A third party reported the incident to University Police and Public Safety around 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, the Timely Warning said.

