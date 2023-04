Penn State police received a report of a sexual assault at 1:04 a.m. Sunday, according to a University Park-issued Timely Warning.

A visitor of Penn State was assaulted at an off-campus fraternity in State College between the hours of 5:05 p.m. and 7:55 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Timely Warning.

This report marks the fifth sex offense of the spring semester.

