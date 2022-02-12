UniversityPolice

Penn State University Police car on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in University Park, Pa.

 Nick Stonesifer

Penn State reported its fifth known sex offense of the spring semester on Saturday, according to a University Park-issued Timely Warning.

Penn State University Police and Public Safety received a report at 3:15 a.m. Saturday of an attempted sexual assault in a residence hall room in East Halls, according to the Timely Warning.

The incident allegedly occurred at 1:30 a.m. Saturday, and the student reported an attempted sexual assault by a known person, the Timely Warning said.

