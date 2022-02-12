Penn State reported its fifth known sex offense of the spring semester on Saturday, according to a University Park-issued Timely Warning.

Penn State University Police and Public Safety received a report at 3:15 a.m. Saturday of an attempted sexual assault in a residence hall room in East Halls, according to the Timely Warning.

The incident allegedly occurred at 1:30 a.m. Saturday, and the student reported an attempted sexual assault by a known person, the Timely Warning said.

