UniversityPolice

University Park Police vehicle on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in University Park, Pa.

 Nick Stonesifer

Penn State reported its third, fourth and fifth unknown sexual offenses of the fall semester Sunday at approximately 9:32 a.m. via University Park-issued Timely Warning.

A report of three fondling incidents were reported to Penn State University Police and Public Safety on Aug. 28 at 7:38 a.m., according to the Timely Warning.

The report said the incidents occurred between Aug. 26 and Aug. 28 at different off-campus fraternity houses.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags