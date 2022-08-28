Penn State reported its third, fourth and fifth unknown sexual offenses of the fall semester Sunday at approximately 9:32 a.m. via University Park-issued Timely Warning.

A report of three fondling incidents were reported to Penn State University Police and Public Safety on Aug. 28 at 7:38 a.m., according to the Timely Warning.

The report said the incidents occurred between Aug. 26 and Aug. 28 at different off-campus fraternity houses.

