Penn State reported its second unknown sex offense of the fall semester Friday at approximately 11:36 a.m. via a University Park-issued Timely Warning.

A report of a sexual assault and fondling incident was reported to Penn State University Police and Public Safety on Aug. 26 at 8:46 a.m., according to the Timely Warning.

The report said the incident occurred at an unknown time on Aug. 18 at an off-campus fraternity house.

Suspect description is unknown, according to the Timely Warning.

