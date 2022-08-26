UniversityPolice

Penn State University Police car on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in University Park, Pa.

 Nick Stonesifer

Penn State reported its second unknown sex offense of the fall semester Friday at approximately 11:36 a.m. via a University Park-issued Timely Warning.

A report of a sexual assault and fondling incident was reported to Penn State University Police and Public Safety on Aug. 26 at 8:46 a.m., according to the Timely Warning.

The report said the incident occurred at an unknown time on Aug. 18 at an off-campus fraternity house.

Suspect description is unknown, according to the Timely Warning. 

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags