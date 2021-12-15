You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Penn State reports 25th known forcible sex offense of fall semester

Police Car Logo Closeup

A closeup of a Penn State Police car Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.

 James Riccardo

Penn State reported its 25th known forcible sex offense of the fall semester approximately 6:56 p.m. Wednesday, according to a University Park-issued Timely Warning.

The assault allegedly occurred between Sept. 1 to Nov. 30 in Pollock Halls, the Timely Warning said.

A student reported being assaulted by a known person on two occasions, and a third party reported the incident to Penn State University Police and Public Safety at 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Timely Warning.

This is the most known forcible sex offense Timely Warnings reported in a fall semester since the 19 Timely Warnings reported in fall 2016.

RELATED

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Latest Podcast

Support Student Journalism

Your contribution will help the Collegian provide award winning journalism to the Penn State community and beyond.

Donate to the Collegian by clicking the button below.

Newsletters