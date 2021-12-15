Penn State reports 25th known forcible sex offense of fall semester

Penn State reported its 25th known forcible sex offense of the fall semester approximately 6:56 p.m. Wednesday, according to a University Park-issued Timely Warning.

The assault allegedly occurred between Sept. 1 to Nov. 30 in Pollock Halls, the Timely Warning said.

A student reported being assaulted by a known person on two occasions, and a third party reported the incident to Penn State University Police and Public Safety at 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Timely Warning.

This is the most known forcible sex offense Timely Warnings reported in a fall semester since the 19 Timely Warnings reported in fall 2016.

