Penn State reported its first unknown fondling assault of the fall semester via a University Park-issued Timely Warning on Friday.

The incident allegedly occurred at an off-campus fraternity house on Aug. 18 at an unknown time, and multiple individuals reported being assaulted, according to the Timely Warning.

Penn State University Police and Public Safety received the report at 10:46 a.m. on Friday, and the suspect description is unknown, the Timely Warning said.

