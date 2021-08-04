James Binney, a 58-year-old Penn State World Campus assistant teaching professor, filed a lawsuit against the university on July 23, demanding $150,000. The suit was filed for 13 alleged counts of Age Discrimination in Employment Act violations, according to legal documents within the U.S. Middle District Court of Pennsylvania.

Binney alleges he "has been harmed" by Penn State's "discriminatory employment practices," which resulted in the university's "failure to hire" Binney, the documents said. Binney has been working for Penn State since 2008.

"Through the present, [Penn State] continues to hire significantly younger, less qualified, less experienced individuals in non-tenured lecturer positions in its Political Science Department," the filed complaint said.

Penn State has offered Binney to teach three courses since his final full-time contract expired in May of 2018 and has not rehired him as a non-tenured lecturer, according to the documents.

Binney is requesting trial by jury.

