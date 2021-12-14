Penn State professor charged with assault for alleged domestic dispute

Evangelos Manias, a Penn State professor of materials science and engineering, was arrested Dec. 10 after he allegedly assaulted his wife during a domestic dispute, according to a criminal complaint from Magisterial District Judge Thomas Jordan's office.

Manias and his wife allegedly got into a verbal dispute over a "disagreement about pizza for dinner," the criminal complaint said.

The altercation turned physical after Manias’ wife said she did not want to be in the house any longer, according to the criminal complaint.

Manias allegedly grabbed her and attempted to force her outside, but she threw herself to the ground to resist. Then, Manias allegedly wrapped his hands around her throat and applied pressure in response, the criminal complaint said.

Manias’ wife struck him in the face in an attempt to "get away from him." When the two separated, Manias’ wife went into the kitchen and he followed, according to the criminal complaint.

Manias allegedly struck her in the face with a “closed fist” causing her left eye to swell and turn red, the criminal complaint said.

Manias allegedly said since he was hit in the face he intentionally hit his wife because of the rule — "an eye for an eye,” the criminal complaint said.

After he hit her, Manias allegedly wrapped his hands around her throat again and tried to choke her.

Manias was charged with one misdemeanor simple assault charge and one harassment — subject other to physical contact charge and had a $10,000 bail set against him, court documents said.

According to Lisa Powers, Penn State spokeswoman, Manias is a Penn State employee.

Manias was arraigned Dec. 10 and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Wednesday.

