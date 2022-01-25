Evangelos Manias, a Penn State professor, who was charged Dec. 10, 2021 for allegedly assaulting his wife in a domestic dispute, has been sentenced to 18 months of an Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program, according to court documents.

On Jan. 12, Common Pleas Judge Johnathan Grine sentenced Manias to be considered into an Addiction Awareness Program — which is administered by the Centre County Probation and Parole Department.

Manias was also sentenced to two days of community service which will be decided by the Centre County Court program coordinator.

According to court documents, if Manias is admitted into AAP, he will be expected to complete the program and pay for the cost of the program.

Additionally, Manias will be required to participate in "standard conditions of supervision for domestic violence offenders" and complete an online educational course from Advent eLearning, court documents said.

Manias was charged with one misdemeanor simple assault charge and one harassment — subject other to physical contact charge and had a $10,000 bail set against him, court documents said.

Manias and his wife allegedly got into a verbal dispute over a "disagreement about pizza for dinner," the criminal complaint said.

The altercation turned physical after Manias’ wife said she did not want to be in the house any longer, according to the criminal complaint.

Manias allegedly grabbed her and attempted to force her outside, but she threw herself to the ground to resist. Then, Manias allegedly wrapped his hands around her throat and applied pressure in response, the criminal complaint said.

According to Lisa Powers, Penn State spokeswoman, Manias "remains a faculty member" in the College of Earth and Mineral Sciences as of Jan. 25.

