University Park Airport

Sunrise at University Park Airport at 2493 Fox Hill Road, State College, Pa., on Saturday Oct. 17, 2020.

 Josie Chen

Penn State Police responded to an incident at the University Park Airport Tuesday evening, according to Jennifer Cruden, Penn State Police public information officer. No injuries have been reported.

The incident occurred "possibly involving a knife" around 6:15 p.m. in the parking lot at the University Park Airport. The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed, Cruden said.

