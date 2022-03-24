Jingtao Han, a Penn State graduate student, was arrested March 18 after he allegedly spit on three people on Penn State University property, according to a criminal complaint.

Han allegedly walked up to three separate individuals and spit saliva in their faces, the complaint said.

One of the individuals was in the Westgate Building when Han allegedly spit on them, after which they called police to report someone had spit on them, according to the criminal complaint.

Another individual was at the Hammond Building on the steps when Han allegedly spit in their face.

The last individual was walking in the walkway under the Hammond Building next to the Sackett Building, when they reported Han allegedly spit on them.

Han was allegedly "walking in the opposite direction and leaned over and spit" in their face, the complaint said.

According to the criminal complaint, the third individual met with police near the Penn State Downtown Theatre Center on Allen Street when police saw Han walking on the sidewalk and asked the individual to confirm if Han had spit on them.

According to court documents, Han was charged with three misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats that cause serious public inconvenience, three misdemeanor counts of simple assault, three misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct, three counts of recklessly endangering another person and one count of harassment.

Han was held on a 10% of $27,500 monetary bail, which has been posted. He is scheduled for preliminary hearing March 30 and charges were filed in the office of Magisterial District Judge Donald Hahn.

RELATED

Black Penn State professor given opportunity to amend federal civil rights lawsuit Black Penn State political science professor Errol Henderson has been given the opportunity …