Penn State freshman quarterback Christian Veilleux was charged with small amount personal use marijuana possession Monday.
Veilleux was arrested by Officer Michael S. Kauffman in State College.
Veilleux's preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on July 21 with Magisterial District Judge Donald M. Hahn.
"We are aware of the charges against Christian Veilleux. These alleged actions do not reflect the values and standards of our program and will be addressed. We will not comment any further as this is an ongoing legal matter," associate director of strategic communications for Penn State Athletics Greg Kincaid said in a statement.
