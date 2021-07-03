Penn State football captain Jonathan Sutherland was charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief and disorderly conduct Friday, according to a docket report.

Sutherland was arrested by Officer Brian Staley in Patton Township after allegedly firing another person's gun at a party without knowing it was loaded, Patton Township police said.

His preliminary hearing will take place Aug. 4 with Magisterial District Judge Casey McClain, according to the report.

"We are aware of the charges against Jonathan Sutherland. These alleged actions do not reflect the values and standards of our program and will be addressed," a Penn State Athletics spokesperson said. "We will not comment any further as this is an ongoing legal matter."

This article will be updated as The Daily Collegian receives further information about the case.

