Ryan O'Malley, a Penn State student, died, according to Penn State spokesperson Lisa Powers.

O'Malley died early Sunday morning at 4:52 a.m., according to the Centre County coroner's office, and the manner of death is pending.

O'Malley was a fifth-semester student in Penn State's College of Engineering, according to Powers.

"The death of any student is heartbreaking and our hearts go out to all who knew him," Powers said via email.

The State College Police Department said it will announce more information tomorrow.

This is a breaking news story, and it will be updated once more information is available.