On Monday, Julia Cipparulo — the Penn State alumna who confessed to the recent vandalism of multiple Penn State landmarks — attended a preliminary arraignment regarding her various charges, according to court documents.

On June 24, Cipparulo said she vandalized the Nittany Lion Shrine, Old Main and the Hintz Family Alumni Center during the night of May 7 into May 8, via an email to The Daily Collegian.

Cipparulo was charged with one count of institutional vandalism [on] adjacent ground, one count of criminal mischief, one count of theft by unlawful taking [of] movable property, and one count of receiving stolen property, according to court documents.

Her unsecured bail was set at the preliminary arraignment in the amount of $26,000.

Cipparulo said via email she did not comment on her crimes or the nature of them at the arraignment.

Cipparulo’s preliminary hearing is set for July 6 at 8:30 a.m. and will be heard by Judge Steven F. Lachman.

