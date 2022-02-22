Jared Sosa, a 20-year old from New Jersey, was arrested on Friday in State College after being charged on 30 illegal drug counts regarding use/possession of drugs paraphernalia, intent to distribute and “criminal use of communication facility,” according to court documents.

Since April, 2021, Sosa was under investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police, who were working with the State College Police Department, court documents said.

On April 21, 2021, court documents said PA State Police conducted a controlled purchase of MDMA through a confidential informant who knew Sosa from when a friend purchased drugs from him.

The CI allegedly contacted Sosa through Snapchat, according to court documents, and Sosa’s username was “Simple Sosa.”

In December, the CI said they received a Snapchat from Sosa saying he would be in State College from Dec. 6-8, 2021, court documents said.

According to court documents, on Dec. 7, the CI contacted Sosa to purchase MDMA, planning to meet at The Standard at State College.

Affiant Detective Donald Paul, other officers and the CI met with Sosa to conduct a controlled purchase of MDMA, court documents said.

The CI was “under constant surveillance” and was given “$150 pre-recorded US currency” for the purchase, court documents said.

Sosa accepted the payment for the MDMA, court documents said the MDMA weighed 4.1 grams.

On Jan. 21, Paul got surveillance video from The Standard’s parking lot which corroborated the aforementioned controlled purchase, court documents said.

On Feb. 17, court documents said the CI received another Snapchat message from Sosa indicating Sosa would be in State College the following day, and he sent a list of drugs and their prices.

The CI made arrangements to purchase three grams of molly and 10 doses of LSD for $375, according to court documents.

After the exchange, the suspected MDMA was field tested and showed up as “positive for the presence of amphetamines,” court documents said.

According to court documents, other officers found the following items in Sosa’s vehicle:

Three capsules containing suspected MDMA

A white plastic bag containing 32 suspected ecstasy tablets, 39.5 doses of suspected LSD, 27.7 grams of suspected psilocybin mushrooms

$1000

A blue plastic bag that contained 15 individually packaged brownies

A white bag with 15 individually packaged suspected THC oil cartridges

A red cooler that contained 35 capsules of suspected MDMA

Three packages of suspected THC wax

37.5 grams of suspected psilocybin mushrooms

11 tablets, later identified as amphetamine and dextroamphetamine

146.6 grams package weight of suspected THC wax

14 individual sealed packages containing suspected marijuana

A green bag with 44 packages containing tetrahydrocannabinol edible candy

4.6 grams of suspected psilocybin mushrooms

A black plastic bag, containing 56 individually rolled and packaged joints — adding up to a total of 425.8 grams

13 suspected THC oil cartridges

Suspected marijuana joint and rolling papers

Bag of marijuana edibles professionally labeled “DOWEEDOS 600 MG THC”

Ultimately, Paul believed Sosa did possess with the intent to deliver the drugs because the substances he offered for sale in the Snapchat corresponded with those in his vehicle, court documents said.

Sosa is confined in Centre County Prison after failing to post bail that was $60,000, court documents said.

