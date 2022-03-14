After removing catalytic converters from State College and Penn State vehicles, two Kentucky individuals were indicted on March 10 by a grand federal jury, according to court documents.

From Nov. 29 to Dec. 2, 2021, Jose William Perez Felipe and Wilber Sori San Miguel of Kentucky allegedly stole 30 catalytic converters totaling $90,000, court documents said.

Felipe and Miguel traveled to Pennsylvania from Kentucky in a Ford van, allegedly carrying "power cutting tools, cutting blades, hand tools" and other equipment to remove the converters, court documents said.

The individuals allegedly planned to sell the stolen converters in New York after removing them from Kentucky, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

The court alleged Felipe and Miguel used Facebook "to identify and communicate" with others who bought and sold the stolen converters.

While in the State College area, the individuals allegedly removed a converter from a Ford Super Duty diesel box truck, an Isuzu box truck and three Penn State Office of Physical Plant vans, court documents said.

On Monday, the court filed a writ of habeas corpus against both Felipe and Miguel, court documents said.

The initial arraignment hearing is scheduled for Wednesday at 1 p.m. in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

