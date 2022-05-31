In a court order from United States District Judge Malachy E. Mannion, Jerry Sandusky’s latest appeal was paused due to issues of jurisdiction while awaiting resentencing, according to court documents.

Sandusky originally filed a petition for writ of habeas corpus on April 2, claiming multiple counts of ineffective counsel, as well as violations of due process and prejudice on behalf of the prosecutor and court.

Mannion’s order, filed on April 28, said pausing the case on the grounds that the court lacks jurisdiction over the petitioner’s habeas petition.

While Sandusky’s objections to Saporito, Jr.’s report were overruled and sustained in part due to the court holding the habeas petition until he is resentenced.

The court, as per Mannion’s order, is holding the petition in abeyance pending Sandusky’s resentencing, according to court documents.

Sandusky's resentencing issues arose due to multiple appeals and trials.

In November 2019, Sandusky was resentenced to an aggregate term of 30 to 60 years in prison and was ordered to pay restitution, according to court documents.

However, in May 2021, Sandusky appealed this judgment of sentence to the Superior Court of Pennsylvania, leading to further resentencing for the case.

Sandusky’s resentencing remains pending before the trial court, according to court documents, leading to the issue or jurisdiction found by Judge Saporito, Jr. and Judge Mannion.

The former Penn State defensive coordinator was found guilty of 45 counts of child sexual abuse brought against him in 2012.

Sandusky is currently detained at the State Correctional Institution at Laurel Highlands in Somerset, PA.

