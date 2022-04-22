Scott Lykens, a former owner of State College's Keystone Medical Management Solutions, Inc., was sentenced to 15 months in prison and has to pay restitution after failing to make payments to the IRS for four years, according to court documents.

From 2015-2019, the medical billing company failed to deposit payroll taxes withheld from employee paychecks to the IRS,court documents said. Lykens controlled "every aspect" of the company's business affairs, court documents said.

Lykens' restitution payment is $1,044,796, court documents said.

Lykens was sentenced Thursday by Chief United States District Judge Matthew Brann in the Pennsylvania Middle District Court, according to court documents.

On Jan. 12, Lykens pleaded guilty to the count of failure to pay over taxes brought against him and is expected to surrender himself to authorities May 20.

