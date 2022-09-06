A former Penn State student was arrested Tuesday in connection to alleged sexual assault and rape on April 27, according to court documents.

Jacob Tillman was charged with a felony count of rape forced compulsion, one felony count of sexual assault, one felony account of aggravated indecent assault without consent and one misdemeanor count indecent assault without consent of others, according to court documents.

Tillman allegedly sexual assaulted and raped a student in Stone Hall while he was allegedly intoxicated, according to a criminal complaint.

Prior to the alleged incident, Tillman met the student at the Lion's Den in downtown State College. According to the complaint, the student allowed Tillman to sleep in their room due to his level of intoxication.

Tillman is estimated to have consumed more than six alcoholic beverages, according to the complaint.

According to the criminal complaint, the student woke up to Tillman sexually assaulting them and Tillman continued after the student verbalized "'no' and 'stop' an estimated twenty times during the incident."

When interviewed by Penn State University Police and Public Safety, Tillman said he "[wants] to acknowledge [he] raped her," the criminal complaint said.

According to the complaint, Tillman also told Penn State police, "there is no doubt in [his] mind that [he] raped her."

According to Penn State spokesperson Lisa Powers, Tillman is not enrolled at Penn State for the fall semester.

Tillman is on a $100,000 bail and awaits a preliminary hearing Sept. 14 under the office of Magisterial District Judge Casey McClain.