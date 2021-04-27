Graham Spanier is set to appear in court next month as a judge decides whether the former Penn State president will begin a jail sentence following his alleged involvement in the Jerry Sandusky child molestation scandal, according to the Associated Press.

The hearing is set to take place May 26 and will address the motion filed Jan. 5 by the state attorney general's office asking Judge John Boccabella to order Spanier to serve a jail sentence.

In 2012, Sandusky was convicted of sexually abusing 10 boys through his now-defunct charity, the Second Mile.

Spanier was found guilty in May 2017 of a misdemeanor child endangerment charge for his role in concealing the sexual abuse scandal by former Penn State football defense coordinator Jerry Sandusky.

In 2019, Spanier was sentenced to spend at least two months in jail and two months on house arrest. The conviction was eventually removed by a federal magistrate judge.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro reinstated Spanier's jail sentence in December 2020.

According to the AP, Spanier has asked to be put on house arrest with electronic monitoring due to suffering from an advanced stage of prostate cancer.

The former president served 16 years before he was removed from his position following the arrest of Sandusky in November 2011.