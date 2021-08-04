Former Penn State President Graham Spanier was released from the Centre County Correctional Facility Wednesday morning, according to Warden Christopher Schell.

On May 26, Judge John Boccabella ordered Spanier to serve at least two months in county jail near Penn State followed by two months of house arrest on electronic monitoring, which addressed the motion filed Jan. 5 by the state attorney general's office asking for the sentence.

Spanier reported early to the facility and was released Wednesday after serving his sentence, according Schell.

Additionally, Boccabella ordered two years of probation, a $7,500 fine and 200 hours of community service. He authorized Spanier to participate in work release.

In 2012, Sandusky was convicted of sexually abusing 10 boys through his now-defunct charity, the Second Mile.

Spanier was found guilty in May 2017 for his response to complaints that Sandusky "attacked a boy in a Nittany Lions football team shower" in 2001, according to the Associated Press. Spanier was accused of concealing the crime in 2012, but the accusations were dismissed.

In 2019, Spanier was sentenced to spend at least two months in jail and two months on house arrest. The conviction was eventually removed by a federal magistrate judge.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro reinstated Spanier's jail sentence in December 2020.

Spanier will now serve his two months on house arrest.

