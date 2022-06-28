On Friday, the State College Police Department filed a criminal complaint for an alleged mutual altercation between former Penn State basketball player Jevonnie Scott and Antwine Scarborough, another man.

The altercation allegedly took place at around 2:30 a.m. on March 20 in the area of 118 S. Garner St., according to a criminal complaint.

Scott, a former forward who recently left the program to return to his home in Canada, and Scarborough were allegedly seen grabbing and punching each other into the middle of South Garner Street, where Scott allegedly struck Scarborough in the head.

Scarborough was knocked unconscious and fell to the ground, according to the affidavit, and Scott allegedly then struck Scarborough with a closed fist once while Scarborough was unconscious.

Scott and other Penn State basketball players, witnesses said, left the scene, heading west and were seen in El Jefe’s Restaurant from CCTV footage used to identify Scott, according to the affidavit.

Scarborough was taken to the hospital by ambulance for his injuries.

When a police officer contacted Scott by phone, Scott allegedly admitted to being involved in the altercation.

The complaint charges Scott with one second-degree misdemeanor of simple assault and a summary charge of disorderly conduct.

The case is awaiting a preliminary hearing and a plea.

