A former Penn State earth and mineral sciences associate professor filed a lawsuit against the university Monday for seven counts of human rights violations and sexual discrimination.

Jeffery Brownson has been denied tenure for "entirely pretextual" reasons, according to a lawsuit filed in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. Brownson is a transgender person who has been diagnosed with gender dysphoria, the report said.

Brownson claims their wrongful termination "effectively destroyed" their career.

The lawsuit alleges Brownson's termination infringed upon their rights under the Americans with Disabilities Act and was in violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act for sex discrimination.

The Americans with Disabilities Act prohibits discrimination against people with disabillities by employers. Gender dysphoria is a disability that "substantially impairs one or more major life activities," according to the lawsuit.

Brownson, who joined the Graduate Faculty in 2007 and became an associate professor in 2013, was allegedly denied tenure in March 2020 for being "weak in research," the report said.

The lawsuit states seven out of eight candidates who began at the same time as Brownson in 2007 were granted tenure, some of which had done "far less" while working at the university.

The other professor who wasn't granted tenure, Yongsheng Chen, sued the school for racial discrimination in 2015.

While working at Penn State, Brownson had published 31 papers in peer-reviewed journals — 10 as first author — as well as a book, according to the report.

Brownson is demanding a trial by jury and monetary compensation, the report said.

