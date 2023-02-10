In a 580-page court document, former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky filed an amended motion for a new trial on Feb. 8, claiming that new evidence has been discovered.

Sandusky's attorney Alexander Lindsay Jr. argued Sandusky's conviction "is the worst thing that’s happened in America since the Salem Witch Trials."

"There are similarities to the Salem Witch Trials in that people were questioned and questioned by interrogators who were anxious to hear tales of possession and sorcery and devilish activity to confirm their preconceptions. They were encouraged to 'remember' imaginary events. Of course the Sandusky case is far worse than the Salem Witch trials," Lindsay said in the motion.

The former Penn State defensive coordinator was previously found guilty of 45 counts of child sexual abuse brought against him in 2012.

One piece of new evidence highlighted an interview performed by Andrew Shubin, according to court documents.

Shubin's interviewing technique was allegedly "highly suggestive and tainted the memory" of an individual who claimed Sandusky molested him, Lindsay wrote. Sandusky was not served with this complaint until 2021.

Additionally, Lindsay argued that Shubin "corrected" the responses regarding his encounters with Sandusky of an individual "who posed as a [survivor] of Sandusky."

Psychologist Christopher Barden provided an analysis of Shubin's interviewing techniques, Lindsay said.

According to the court document, Barden found "other alleged [survivors] in this case also apparently demonstrated radical changes in their 'memory' reports following meetings/interviews/discussions/with Attorney Shubin."

Lindsay wrote Barden found many instances of "confirmation bias" throughout Sandusky's case.

Barden suggested certain hypotheses should be "examined in a hearing." These hypotheses include whether the prosecution of Sandusky was "part of the desire for Governor Corbett to 'get Graham Spanier and Coach Paterno'" and if there was a "secret collusion" between the attorney general, the NCAA and the Freeh Group.

"The Sandusky case involved a gullible media who have kept this atrocity alive, and most important, quite unlike the Salem Witch Trials, the Pennsylvania Judiciary seems quite unwilling to make reparations and search for the truth," Lindsay said in the amended motion.

