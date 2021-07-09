Jian Zhong Xue and Raymond Chow filed a lawsuit against former State College restaurant John's Shanghai and owner Yun Xue Thursday in the Middle District Court of Pennsylvania.

According to the filed complaint, Zhong Xue and Chow are suing John's Shanghai, which was located at 312 W. Beaver Ave. until its closure in May, for alleged violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act, the Pennsylvania Minimum Wage Act of 1968 and Pennsylvania Wage Payment and Collection Law.

Xue's alleged acts were "knowingly, intentionally and willfully" against the plaintiffs, who stated they are also representing their fellow employees with the lawsuit. Xue allegedly "failed to pay" minimum wage, overtime compensation and provide accurate records of employee's hours, according to the report.

Zhong Xue is allegedly owed $470,112 in lost wages, according to the filed complaint. He was also allegedly promised $4,500 per month but made $1,800 per month after.

Both plaintiffs' employment ended in May 2020, the report said.

Chow allegedly worked 84 hours in one week without overtime compensation and was given 10 minutes to eat meals, according to the filed complaint.

The plaintiffs are requesting an award of liquidated and/or punitive damages and an award of unpaid minimum wages and lost wages after "wrongful termination," among other requests, according to the lawsuit. The plaintiffs are also requesting a trial by jury.

