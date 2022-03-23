The Ferguson Township Police Department is seeking assistance in finding a suspect after an alleged armed robbery on Wednesday, according to a release.

The incident took place on the 1400 block of North Atherton Street at around 3:50 p.m. at a local bank, according to police.

The suspect allegedly walked into the bank, "presented a note and demanded cash from bank staff," according to police, and an "undisclosed amount of cash was taken."

According to FTPD, the suspect is an alleged white man around 6 feet tall wearing gloves, a dark zip up jacket, khaki pants, a red cap and a green neck gaiter.

The suspect was allegedly armed with a handgun at the time of the incident and left the scene on a black mountain bike headed south and is "now possibly operating a motor vehicle."

Nobody was injured, according to police, and Ferguson Township police remain at the scene and nearby.

People with further information are asked to call the Ferguson Township Police Department at 1-800-479-0050.

