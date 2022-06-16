On Wednesday, former members of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity, and defendants in the open case regarding Timothy Piazza’s death in 2017, filed a motion for a Protective/Confidentiality Order to make evidence in the trial confidential.

The defendants seek to make all of the recorded depositions — both in transcript and video and audio form — of parties and witnesses and “this matter” confidential, according to the brief filed in support of the motion.

Any exhibits attached to the deposition transcripts would also be confidential per this order.

Timothy Piazza, a former student at Penn State who was going through Beta Theta Pi’s fraternity initiation process, died on Feb. 4, 2017.

Piazza died due to a fractured skull and lacerated spleen — injuries he suffered during initiation night for the pledges of Penn State’s Beta Theta Pi fraternity chapter on Feb. 2, 2017.

In the brief filed in support of the motion, the MacMain Law Group, who represent defendant Brendan Young, cites pending criminal charges as reason to invoke confidentiality.

Also cited is the potential dissemination of the deposition materials being made public, which could result in witnesses/parties not providing full disclosure and/or prejudice, according to the brief.

The defendants reached out to counsel for the plaintiffs — which include the Piazza family — who disagree with the confidentiality order, according to the brief.