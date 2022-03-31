Christopher Taylor, 70, filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday against a State College business after he was allegedly refused entrance because of his service dog, and State College police made him leave, according to court documents.

Taylor sued K n B's Inflatables Please and the Borough of State College for their alleged violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act, court documents said.

Taylor, of Bellefonte, is a United States Army Vietnam combat veteran with a disability that places him within the bounds of the ADA and has a "100% service-connected disability as determined by the Department of Veterans Affairs," court documents said.

He has a yellow Labrador service dog named "Zeke" who's trained to help him perform tasks related to his disability, court documents said.

According to court documents, on Feb. 13, Taylor and his family attended K n B's Inflatables Please, which is a business inside of the Nittany Mall and purchased tickets to enter. Soon after, they were confronted by an unidentified employee or manager about Zeke.

Taylor was allegedly told he must leave because the business' insurance "did not provide coverage for dogs on premises" and because other people may "have allergies which would be triggered/aggravated" by Zeke, court documents said.

Court documents said, when Taylor spoke with the employee about his disability and that Zeke was a service animal — even showing documentation while not being required to do so — the employee refused and threatened to call the police if he did not leave.

Taylor left the establishment and spoke to mall security and requested the police be called, court documents said. When State College police made contact with Taylor, he allegedly told the officer he had a disability which required him to have a service animal.

According to court documents, the officer told him that they were not "there to discuss or debate the issue." The officer then told Taylor if he attempted to enter the business again, he would be charged with trespass.

Taylor then left "humiliated," court documents said. During the interaction with police, the employee could allegedly be seen inside watching with "a smile" on their face.

Summons were also issued Tuesday in the United States Middle District Court Middle District of Pennsylvania under Honorable Judge Robert Mariani.

