The State College Police Department is warning the public to be wary of phone scammers pretending to be police officers, according to a media release.

Scammers are using the agency’s caller ID information and attempting to convince people that their loved ones are in police custody to receive money.

The department encourages people not to provide personal or financial information to someone over the phone, and said if a caller seems suspicious one should hang up the phone and search for the agency to verify its legitimacy.